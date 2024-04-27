Left Menu

BJP replaces Poonam Mahajan with lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Mumbai North Central LS seat

BJP announced Ujjwal Nikam, a high-profile lawyer known for his role in the Mumbai blasts and 26/11 attacks trials, as its candidate for Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. Nikam replaces Poonam Mahajan and will face off against Congress' Varsha Gaikwad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:31 IST
BJP replaces Poonam Mahajan with lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Mumbai North Central LS seat
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced the name of renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikam for Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat.

Nikam, who was special public prosecutor in several high profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist caught after the 26/11 attacks, will take on Congress' Mumbai unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad.

Nikam has replaced two-time MP Poonam Mahajan, who is the daughter of the late BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024