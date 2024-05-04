BJP Candidate Ujjwal Nikam Accused of False Claims Regarding Ajmal Kasab's Prison Treatment

AICC spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Saturday alleged the BJP replaced a woman MP with someone like lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Lok Sabha elections whose ''lie'' about 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab being served biryani in jail had been exposed in the past. The BJP picked former special public prosecutor Nikam from the Mumbi North Central constituency by dropping sitting MP Poonam Mahajan. Addressing a press conference, Shrinate said the people will teach the BJP a lesson by electing Congress candidate Varsha Gaikwad from the Mumbai North Central seat.

''Nikam's falsehood on Ajmal Kasab being served Biryani in jail was exposed a few years ago and he too had accepted his lie,'' she claimed.

Expressing confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will win all six seats in Mumbai, Shrinate claimed the BJP has to import candidates from outside to contest elections.

She alleged Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is BJP's nominee from Mumbai North constituency, cannot tolerate the smell of fishermen who are the original inhabitants of Mumbai. ''As the political atmosphere in the country is turning against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, they are spreading falsehood about the Congress by attributing motives to the party if it is elected to power. Since the BJP hasn't done any good work in the last ten years, they are speaking only about Congress and Rahul Gandhi,'' she alleged.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's purported remarks on 26/11 martyrs and Mumbai Police.

Wadettiwar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, purportedly called Ujjwal Nikam an ''anti-national'' and accused him of hiding the information that then Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare wasn't killed by Kasab's bullet during the 26/11 terror attack, but fell to a bullet of a policeman who was affiliated to RSS. Wadettiwar's allegations were based on the book ''Who Killed Karkare'' written by retired police officer SM Mushriff.

''Wadettiwar should be detained by NIA and investigated to find out why is defending terrorist Ajmal Kasab (who was hanged after trial). The Congress party promotes terrorism,'' the Shiv Sena said in a statement.

Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson Kiran Pawaskar accused Wadettiwar of making disrespectful remarks about the valiant policemen who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack.

''Wadettiwar's remarks emphasise the track record of the Congress which promotes terrorism rather than its prevention. The Congress is not a party that prevents terrorism but it promotes terrorism,'' he alleged.

Pawaskar also questioned the ''silence'' of Uddhav Thackeray and alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was reluctant to speak about Wasettiwar for fear of upsetting certain communities.

He demanded Wadettiwar apologise in public to the kin of the martyrs of the 26/11 attack and the police force for his derogatory remarks. He reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's endorsement of Nikam's candidature, citing his ''unwavering dedication to justice, especially in cases of Dalit oppression such as the Khairlanji massacre''.

Pawaskar said Congress' criticism of Nikam was baseless and an affront to the exemplary reputation of the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the BJP Yuva Morcha in Mumbai staged a protest against ''pro-Pakistan'' Congress for calling Ujjwal Nikam an anti-national.

