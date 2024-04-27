Left Menu

Unemployment Rate Soars to Record High Under Modi's Leadership

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticized the Modi government, highlighting high unemployment and inflation. She stated that 30 lakh government posts have been vacant for a decade, leading to 70 crore job seekers. Gandhi promised to abolish GST on agricultural equipment and condemned the weakening of democracy, citing vote-buying and government toppling.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:09 IST
Unemployment Rate Soars to Record High Under Modi's Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over jobs and inflation, saying the unemployment rate is the highest in the country.

Addressing a campaign rally at Udgir in Latur district for the Congress candidate, she said 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the Central government which have not been filled in the last ten years.

''Hardships (of the people) and unemployment have risen in the last ten years. 70 crore people, youth are unemployed,'' Gandhi said.

The AICC general secretary also said GST (Goods and Services Tax) has been imposed on every (piece of) agricultural equipment and promised to abolish it after Congress comes to power.

Gandhi alleged democracy was being weakened while in Maharashtra, legislators were bought, governments toppled, and parties were being split.

''There is no bigger crime than what is happening to democracy,'' she added.

Congress has fielded eye surgeon Shivaji Kalge in Latur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024