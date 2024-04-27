Unemployment Rate Soars to Record High Under Modi's Leadership
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticized the Modi government, highlighting high unemployment and inflation. She stated that 30 lakh government posts have been vacant for a decade, leading to 70 crore job seekers. Gandhi promised to abolish GST on agricultural equipment and condemned the weakening of democracy, citing vote-buying and government toppling.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government over jobs and inflation, saying the unemployment rate is the highest in the country.
Addressing a campaign rally at Udgir in Latur district for the Congress candidate, she said 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the Central government which have not been filled in the last ten years.
''Hardships (of the people) and unemployment have risen in the last ten years. 70 crore people, youth are unemployed,'' Gandhi said.
The AICC general secretary also said GST (Goods and Services Tax) has been imposed on every (piece of) agricultural equipment and promised to abolish it after Congress comes to power.
Gandhi alleged democracy was being weakened while in Maharashtra, legislators were bought, governments toppled, and parties were being split.
''There is no bigger crime than what is happening to democracy,'' she added.
Congress has fielded eye surgeon Shivaji Kalge in Latur (SC) Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare.
