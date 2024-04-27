Left Menu

Pawar Warns of Taluk-Level Protests if Satara Candidate Arrested

Sharad Pawar threatens protests if NCP candidate Shinde is arrested in APMC FSI case. He alleges attempt to bar Shinde from contesting elections due to ongoing case registered Friday night. Pawar urges vigilance and political change through democratic means, citing threats to democracy. Shinde pledges loyalty to Pawar despite legal troubles. The Satara constituency sees a contest between Shinde and BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

PTI | Satara | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 19:59 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he will ensure democratic protests in every taluka of Maharashtra if his party's candidate from Satara, Shashikant Shinde, was arrested.

Speaking at a rally here, Pawar said a case was registered against Shinde in the ''APMC FSI matter'' on Friday night.

''Attempt is being made to bar him from contesting elections. If that happens and he is arrested, I will ensure that each and every taluka (tehsil) protests in a democratic manner,'' the veteran politician said.

People needed to be alert and effect a change in the government through the ballot box as democracy was under threat, he further said.

Shinde, in his speech, said no matter how many cases were registered against him, he would never leave Sharad Pawar.

The BJP has fielded Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from this western Maharashtra constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

