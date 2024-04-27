Left Menu

Telangana: 625 Candidates File 1060 Valid Nominations for MLC Polls

In Telangana's Lok Sabha polls, 1060 nominations from 625 candidates were deemed valid after scrutiny, with 428 rejected. Notable candidates include BJP's Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Etala Rajender; Congress's Danam Nagender and K Kavya; AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi; and BRS's RS Praveen Kumar and Nama Nageswar Rao. The last date for withdrawal is April 29.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:01 IST
As many as 1060 nominations filed by 625 candidates were found to be valid after scrutiny of 1488 papers received for May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. After the scrutiny on Friday, 428 nominations were rejected, a communication from Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Saturday.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.

Nominations were accepted from April 18 to 25 and scrutiny was done yesterday.

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the party's national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are among their candidates while the Congress fielded BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya, among others.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad constituency and the BJP has fielded a political novice K Madhavi Latha against him.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and sitting MP Nama Nageswar Rao among others are in the poll fray from BRS, the party led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

