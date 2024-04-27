BJP's False Promises and Broken Trust Outrage Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP government has betrayed every section of the society and is trying to change the Constitution.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said this during his public outreach campaign in Kannauj from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav travelled to different parts of the constituency in his campaign vehicle as part of the programme and addressed small public meetings.

''This Lok Sabha election is an election to save the Constitution, democracy and the rights of farmers and youth. The BJP wants to destroy the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. No one is getting justice in this government,'' he said.

Yadav interacted with the people in Rasoolabad area of Kanpur Dehat district, Bela area of Auraiya district and Umrada area of Kannauj during his public outreach campaign. All these areas fall under the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

Yadav filed his nomination from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. The polling in Kannauj is on May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party chief said all guarantees made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have turned out to be mere words. ''The BJP has put the future of the youth in danger. The BJP government has reduced the tenure in the army to four years and it will not be surprising if the tenure of the police also becomes three years. There is a chance to change those who have set out to change the Constitution,'' Yadav said, according to a statement issued by the party.

Escalating his attack on the ruling party, Yadav alleged the BJP leaders have become dictators. ''They conspire to implicate people in false cases. BJP people have broken records of corruption. Inflation has increased due to their corruption. Inflation has increased because the BJP has collected thousands of crores, hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of donations,'' Yadav said.

''They increased inflation by increasing the prices of the products and earned profits. The people got crushed due to inflation,'' he added.

The Samajwadi Party chief said the ''corrupt and criminals have joined the BJP''.

Yadav said the BJP has insulted the farmers.

He said that wherever injustice has been done to the people in this government, the people of Samajwadi Party have stood up and reached out for help. ''Socialists always fought for the farmers, youth, poor, backward, dalits and minorities. The development that is visible in this area is the contribution of socialists. The BJP has stopped the development of Kannauj,'' Yadav said.

