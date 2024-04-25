Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Youth Icon Tejasvi Surya eyes second term in Bengaluru South

In the political battleground of Bengaluru South, one of Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Indian National Congress (INC) gears up to challenge the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bangalore South has been a bastion for the BJP, the party has not been defeated from here since 1991. The late Ananth Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha 6 times from this seat.

In 2019, BJP's current Member of Parliament, Tejasvi Surya, secured victory with a significant margin of 27.87% against INC's BK Hariprasad and became the youngest BJP MP in Lok Sabha. In 2014, the seat was won by BJP's Ananth Kumar, defeating INC's Nandan Nilekani with a substantial margin.

As the President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha since September 2020, Surya continues to wield influence both locally and nationally. The stage is set for a fierce electoral battle as Bangalore South braces for the second phase of polling on April 26, 2024. The spotlight is on the intense competition between Tejasvi Surya and INC's Soumya Reddy, who is vying to claim the parliamentary seat for Congress.

Reddy was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka from Jayanagar in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections by defeating BJP's B N Prahlad. She is also the daughter of Karnataka Muzrai and Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy. Exuding confidence in his victory in the upcoming elections, Tejaswi Surya said that the BJP will win with a margin of over 5 lakh in the constituency.

"The people of Bengaluru South blessed a youngster like me with a margin of over 3.3 lakh votes in 2019 and gave a resounding mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This time, the citizens will ensure a historic third term for PM Modi Ji by a bigger margin of over 5 lakh votes," Surya said. Beyond politics, Bangalore South's demographics play a crucial role. With approximately 20 lakh voters, including a significant percentage of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe voters, the constituency represents a diverse electorate. Despite its urban character, it encompasses a wide range of social and economic backgrounds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)