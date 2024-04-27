Sunita Kejriwal Makes Maiden Election Appearance in Delhi, Vows to Preserve Arvind Kejriwal's Legacy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is a ''sher'' (lion) and nobody can break him, said his wife Sunita Kejriwal as she held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP's East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday evening.

Standing through the sunroof of a vehicle, Sunita Kejriwal greeted voters in the Kondli area of East Delhi constituency with folded hands. She also shook hands with some women.

She said the Delhi chief minister was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics.

''We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy,'' Sunita Kejriwal said.

''Your CM is a 'sher', nobody can break him or make him bow down,'' she added.

As Sunita Kejriwal's carcade snaked through narrow lanes, a large number of AAP supporters, carrying the Delhi chief minister's cut-outs and blue and yellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flags, gathered there and raised slogans like ''Jail ke tale tutengey, Kejriwal chhutengey''.

Patriotic songs were also played during the roadshow.

Many supporters stood in balconies and windows.

The local leaders of AAP's alliance partner Congress also attended the roadshow with their supporters.

A local resident, Vimla Devi, said the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal just before the elections was not good.

''I feel that the INDIA alliance will sweep the Lok Sabha polls. The chief minister has provided a lot of facilities to the people of Delhi. People will surely vote for his party,'' Devi said.

With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, his wife will spearhead the AAP's poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.

Sunita Kejriwal will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab, the party leaders said.

