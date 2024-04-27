Over 600 Telangana Candidates Submit Valid Nominations for 1060 Seats

As many as 1060 nominations filed by 625 candidates were found to be valid after scrutiny of 1488 papers received for May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.After the scrutiny on Friday, 428 nominations were rejected, a communication from Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Saturday.

The number of nominations exceeds the count of candidates as some have submitted multiple sets of papers.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29.

Nominations were accepted from April 18 to 25 and scrutiny was done yesterday.

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the party's national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are among their candidates while the Congress fielded BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya, among others.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad constituency and the BJP has fielded a political novice K Madhavi Latha against him.

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and sitting MP Nama Nageswar Rao among others are in the poll fray from BRS, the party led by former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

