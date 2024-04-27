Left Menu

Four Individuals Apprehended for Intimidating Journalist Regarding Newspaper Publication

Four unidentified individuals threatened a female journalist in Mumbai over a newspaper article about a Union Minister's reaction to fish odor. The journalist reported the incident to the MHB police, who have booked the suspects under charges of trespassing, intimidation, and common intention.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:29 IST
Four Individuals Apprehended for Intimidating Journalist Regarding Newspaper Publication
  • Country:
  • India

Four unidentified persons were booked on Saturday for threatening a woman journalist in Mumbai over a newspaper article, a police official said.

Sukhda Sadanand Purav of a Maratha daily, in her complaint at MHB police station in Borivali West, said she had published an article on April 14 about Union Minister and BJP's Mumbai North Lok Sabha candidate Piyush Goyal reportedly having trouble due to the smell of fish while on a campaign trail.

Four men came to her residence on Thursday night and warned her against publishing such articles, the MHB police official said quoting her complaint.

Four persons have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 448 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) and further probe was underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024