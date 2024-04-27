BJP's Election Victory May Threaten Democratic Processes, Claims Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged the BJP wants to scrap elections in the country like the Surat Lok Sabha constituency, after winning another term.

The saffron party also wanted to destroy the Constitution and end reservations, he alleged.

Singh said the INDI alliance will win more than 300 seats and form the government at the Centre.

''BJP has won the Surat seat without conducting an election. In the same fashion, they will do away with elections in the whole country if voted to power again,'' the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member told mediapersons.

Singh was in Bharuch to campaign for AAP nominee and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava.

Notably, BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed from Surat after all other nominees withdrew from the fray and the nomination form of Congress candidate Nilesh Kumbhani was rejected due to discrepancies. The nomination of Suresh Padsala, the Congress’ substitute candidate, was also invalidated.

''After the 2024 elections, the BJP will do away with elections from the entire country. This election is the final one. So I ask people to cast their vote to save the strength of their vote,'' the AAP leader said.

If the BJP wins, the country will be run by a dictatorship. ''I would like to say Surat is just an example, the entire country is at stake, Singh claimed.

''The BJP wants to destroy the constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the power of votes. It also wants to end the reservation rights of Dalits, backward communities and exploited classes,'' he alleged.

Singh claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said he wanted to rule the country for 50 years because he wanted to do away with elections.

''RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat and Mohan Vaidya also said reservations should be abolished,'' he alleged.

Singh targeted the BJP over remarks made by its Rajkot nominee and Union minister Parshottam Rupala which have angered the Rajput community.

''Rupala's statement is a gross insult to the sisters and daughters of the Kshatriya community. If the BJP had any shame, Rupala should not have been given the ticket and the Prime Minister should have publicly apologised,'' he said.

He said the arrest of Chaitar Vasava, who was jailed in a rioting case and currently out on bail, reflects the BJP's mentality.

''The BJP wants to target every section of society due to its hatred and ill-will. (former Jharkhand CM) Hemant Soren was jailed, and so was (Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal. The arrest of an honest leader like Kejriwal has shocked the country,'' Singh said.

He said the AAP is contesting the elections on the strength of the work it has done in Delhi and Punjab, where the party is in power.

''Despite his work (for people), the BJP government jailed the three-time popular Chief Minister (Kejriwal),'' Singh said.

Singh termed the BJP's demand for Kejriwal's resignation as ''absolutely illegitimate'', saying Kejriwal ''was, is, and will remain the chief minister of Delhi''.

''I have come to request the people of Gujarat and Bharuch that they should reply to jail by vote. You have to answer the jailing of Vasava and his wife, and Kejriwal through your vote,'' he said.

The AAP leader said inflation, unemployment, and paper leaks are major issues in the country. ''1.5 crore youth are affected by paper leak cases,'' he said.

According to Singh, India's debt has soared to Rs 200 lakh crore.

''They (BJP) say we have become the fifth largest economy but in terms of per capita income, we are at the 142nd position,'' he said.

