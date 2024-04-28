Left Menu

Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe over alleged sex scandal involving Deva Gowda's grandson

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 10:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

He was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

''The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case,'' Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X' on late Saturday night.

Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted, the chief minister said.

''In this background, the Chairperson of the Women's Commission (Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary) had written a letter to the government to conduct an SIT investigation. This decision has been taken in response to their request,'' Siddaramaiah said.

