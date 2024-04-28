Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi and Patnaik for Alleged Favoritism Towards Select Groups

Rahul Gandhi alleges that PM Modi's government favors billionaires, while Chief Minister Patnaik's administration favors a select few in Odisha. Gandhi claims that both the BJD and BJP are working together despite their electoral rivalry. He implies that Patnaik's government is controlled by his aide, Pandian, and accuses the ruling parties of looting the state's resources under the acronym PAANN, which stands for Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, and Naveen Patnaik.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that while PM Narendra Modi runs a government for billionaires from Delhi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik leads a dispensation that works for ''select people'' in Odisha.

Addressing an election rally in Cuttack's Salepur, Gandhi claimed that though the BJD and BJP were fighting the electoral battle against each other, in reality, they were working together.

''Call it a partnership or marriage, both BJD and BJP are together,'' he claimed.

Taking a dig at Patnaik, Gandhi said that though he was the chief minister, the BJD government in the state was being run by his aide VK Pandian.

In an apparent reference to PM Modi, Gandhi said, ''Uncle-ji and Naveen-babu have given Odisha PAANN, meaning Pandian, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik. They have looted your wealth.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

