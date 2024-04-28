"We welcome his decision": BJP's Shaina NC hails candidature of 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

Hailing the BJP's decision to put senior advocate and 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on its ticket for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, party leader Shaina NC said the need of the hour was for more distinguished and honest citizens to enter public life and hold responsible public offices. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Shaina said, "Ujjwal Nikam is a renowned public prosecutor. We know all about how he represented the state in the 1993 bomb blast and the 26/11 terror attacks cases. We often talk about the need for more clean, honest and distinguished citizens to enter public life. I think Ujjwal Nikam is a shining example of a distinguished professional, who has decided to join politics and enter public life. We welcome this decision."

In his first response after the BJP announced his candidature, Ujjwal Nikam called it the "second inning in the new temple of democracy". The 26/11 prosecutor also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and party leaders in Maharashtra for vesting in him the 'responsibility' of contesting and winning the Mumbai North Central seat.

"Indeed, it was a very pleasant and surprising moment for me. All my life, I have practised law to bring criminals to justice. Now, God has given me an opportunity to start my second inning in the new temple of democracy--the Parliament," Nikam told reporters following the announcement on Saturday. "For years, you saw me fighting to ensure the conviction and sentencing of hardened criminals in terror cases. Today, the BJP has given me an opportunity to represent the people for which I am thankful to PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar. I know that politics isn't for me but I would like to assure people upholding our Constitution and law would be my priority if I am elected a member of the Lok Sabha," Nikam, who ensured the conviction and sentencing of 26/11 accused Ajmal Amir Kasab, told ANI.

Nikam is pitted against Congress's Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai North Central. A senior public prosecutor, Nikam appeared for the government in several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

The voting in Mumbai North-Central will be held on May 20, in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

