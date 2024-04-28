"Despite being a woman, Mamata tried to protect Sheikh Shahjahan," says BJP chief Nadda

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Ranaghat on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she protected Sheikh Shahjahan though atrocities were committed against women in Sandeshkhali. "Atrocities were committed against women. They were insulted in Sandeshkhali, but despite being a woman CM Mamata Banerjee kept on trying to protect Sheikh Shahjahan. Despite being a woman, she did not think about mothers or sisters," he said.

Lashing out further, Nadda said, "TMC goons and intruders are encroaching on lands of poor farmers." He questioned the people saying, "Do you want this type of government do you want to send such representatives to Delhi? They should be wiped out of Kolkata as well."

Earlier, talking up hopes of the lotus blooming in Mamata's Bengal, Nadda said the BJP will register thumping wins in the more than 35 constituencies in the state as the people were fed with the 'anarchy' in the state under the ruling Trinamool Congress. Coming down heavily on the TMC regime over the alleged abuse and excesses on women, as well as charges of land-grab in Sandeshkhali, Nadda said it was 'painful' to see women coming out on the streets and saying that they were being threatened by goons enjoying the patronage of the ruling party in the state.

In a personalised video address, the BJP national chief said, "We have seen how under the Mamata Banerjee government, the state is being run by strongmen and goons, and how the likes of (Sheikh) Shahjahan were intimidating women and posing a threat to their safety in Sandeshkhali. The prevailing situation, in a nutshell, is sensitive and painful. Teams from central investigating agencies, which went to Sandeshkhali to protect the honour and dignity of women, were thwarted and attacked." Voting for three Lok Sabha seats - Balurghat, Raiganj, and Darjeeling-concluded in the second phase of the parliamentary election held on Friday.

Voting in the state for 42 parliamentary members is set for all seven phases in the ongoing general elections that commenced on April 19 and will conclude on June 1. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 22 seats, while the BJP won 18 seats. Congress emerged victorious in two seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)