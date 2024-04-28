Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party announces several office-bearers for Punjab ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The series of lists released by the party include State Secretary, State Joint Secreataries, Lok Sabha Vice Presidents, Halka Presidents, District Presidents, District Vice Presidents, District Secreataries, District Joint Secretaries, District Joint Secretaries, District Media Incharge, District Social Media Incharge, District Event Incharge, Block Presidents, Block Social Media Incharges across various wings like Trade, Youth, Women and Doctors.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:31 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has announced several office bearers for Punjab weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the state. The series of lists released by the party include State Secretary, State Joint Secreataries, Lok Sabha Vice Presidents, Halka Presidents, District Presidents, District Vice Presidents, District Secretaries, District Joint Secretaries, District Joint Secretaries, District Media Incharge, District Social Media Incharge, District Event Incharge, Block Presidents, Block Social Media Incharges across various wings like Trade, Youth, Women and Doctors.

The list also included Vidhan Sabha Coordinator and Vidhan Sabha Committee Members. The full list is available on the Aam Aadmi Party Punjab official 'X' handle.

These appointments come weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Voting for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab is scheduled for June 1. The counting will take place on June 4. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, though partners in the opposition INDIA bloc has chosen not to enter into any seat-sharing pact with each other in the state.

The 2024 general elections are being held in seven phases. Polling for the first phase was held on April 19 and for the second phase it was held on April 26. The counting and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

