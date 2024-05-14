Ukraine's military says situation in Vovchansk 'under control'
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military said on Tuesday the situation in the town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was under control but it had to withdraw to new positions near the village of Lukyantsi due to heavy Russian air strikes.
It said in its daily readout on the battlefield situation that the number of Russian attacks in the northern part of the Kharkiv region decreased significantly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- military
- Vovchansk
- Kharkiv
- Russia
- Lukyantsi
- air strikes
- battlefield
- Kharkiv region
- attacks
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Russian Journalists Sentenced to Prison on 'Extremism' Charges for Alleged Ties to Navalny Organization
EXCLUSIVE-China firms go 'underground' on Russia payments as banks pull back
Two Russian journalists detained on 'extremism' charges, linked to Navalny group
EXCLUSIVE-China firms go 'underground' on Russia payments as banks pull back
EU to probe Meta over handling of Russian disinformation, FT reports