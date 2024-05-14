Left Menu

Ukraine's military says situation in Vovchansk 'under control'

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 13:51 IST
Ukraine's military said on Tuesday the situation in the town of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region was under control but it had to withdraw to new positions near the village of Lukyantsi due to heavy Russian air strikes.

It said in its daily readout on the battlefield situation that the number of Russian attacks in the northern part of the Kharkiv region decreased significantly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

