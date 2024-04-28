Left Menu

BSP's Ravi Prakash Maurya to Contest in Amethi for Lok Sabha Polls

BSP has announced 3 more candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ravi Prakash Maurya will contest from Amethi, Syed Danish from Sant Kabir Nagar, and Sabiha Ansari from Azamgarh. With this, BSP has now declared candidates for 71 out of 80 seats in UP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:43 IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday declared three more candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Ravi Prakash Maurya from Amethi constituency.

According to a party statement, Syed Danish will contest from Sant Kabir Nagar parliamentary seat, while Sabiha Ansari has been fielded from Azamgarh constituency.

This is the ninth list of candidates released by the Mayawati-led party. With this, the party has declared its candidates for 71 seats out of total 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

Voting will be held in all seven phases for a total of 80 seats in UP.

