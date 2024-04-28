"Coalition govt is better than a democratically elected dictator": Sanjay Raut reacts to PM Modi's 'five prime ministers jibe'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Five prime ministers in five years jibe at the INDIA bloc, and said that they would even make two or four Prime Ministers in a year, but wouldn't let the country go towards "dictatorship." Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had claimed that the INDIA bloc would resort to a "one year, one PM" formula, leading to "5 Prime Ministers in 5 years".

"A coalition government is much better than a democratically elected dictator. Who we choose as our Prime Minister is our wish. We will even make two or four Prime Ministers in a year, but we will not let our country go towards dictatorship. In two phases PM Modi is losing. INDIA bloc is crossing 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections everyone will get to know on June 4," he said. Sanjay Raut also claimed that the NDA was losing in both phases of the Lok Sabha election 2024 held till now.

"On June 4 (the date of counting votes), you will learn that the INDIA bloc is crossing 300 seats," he said. Sanjay Raut further compared PM Modi with Aurangzeb and said that the Prime Minister "acts" like Aurangzeb

"Maharashtra is of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharashtra has its own history. We always think why Narendra Modi acts like Aurangzeb. Yesterday he made a speech that Uddhav Thackeray who is holding hands with Aurangzeb like Congress but you yourself is Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb was born in Gujarat very few people know this. Aurangzeb where he was born is a neighbouring village of Narendra Modi's village, therefore Aurangzeb's soul has come in the body of Narendra Modi," he added. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi said that asserted that the Congress and the INDIA bloc have two self goals "anti-nationalism and politics of hatred."

DMK party is very special to Congress and is abusing Sanatana. They are saying that the Sanatana is dengue and malaria. People who talk about destroying Sanatana Dharma are invited by INDI Alliance to Maharashtra and they are welcomed here. INDI Alliance has stooped so low in vote bank politics that they have allied with people who believe in Aurangzeb. What must Bala Saheb feel after seeing this?... Fake Shiv Sena is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with these people... Bala Saheb must have been very upset with this. Wherever his soul is, it must be upset seeing these activities," he added. He further attacked the INDIA bloc and said that if their government is formed, they will abrogate the CAA.

"They (Congress and INDIA bloc) are saying that if their government is formed, they will abrogate the CAA. Will the county allow them to do this? If in case they try to do so they know what they have to face? Those who cannot win Lok Sabha seats in 3-digit numbers, can the INDI alliance even reach the door of forming a government. Their formula is 'Ek Saal, Ek PM'... And if they stay in power for 5 years, then 5 prime ministers. The Congress and INDI alliance are making speeches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu demanding a separate country. Can the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ever accept this?" he said. Maharashtra will be polling in 11 seats in the third phase on May 7. Out of 48 seats, voting in 13 seats has been completed in the first and second phases.

The third phase will witness polling in 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs. The polling in the second phase of the parliamentary elections simultaneously across 88 constituencies recorded an approximate voter turnout of 60.96 per cent as of 7 pm on Friday, according to the EC. With the conclusion of phase 2, voting has been completed in 14 states/UTs for the general elections in 2024. The results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

