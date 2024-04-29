Left Menu

Scotland's Yousaf set to resign as first minister, UK media say

Last week, Yousaf said he intended to fight a vote of no confidence called by political opponents after his decision to withdraw from a coalition agreement and try to run a minority government. "I'm quite confident, very confident in fact, that I'll be able to win that vote of no confidence," he told Sky News on Friday. If Yousaf loses, parliament would have 28 days to choose a new first minister before an election was forced.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 11:42 IST
Scotland's Yousaf set to resign as first minister, UK media say

Scotland's Humza Yousaf is considering quitting as First Minister rather than face two confidence votes, UK media outlets reported late Sunday. Yousaf's resignation was an option but a final decision had not yet been taken, BBC news reported citing a source close to the minister.

Former Scottish National Party leader John Swinney has been approached by senior party figures to become an interim First Minister in the event of Yousaf being forced from office, the Times said, adding that Swinney is reluctant to step up because of personal circumstances. Last week, Yousaf said he intended to fight a vote of no confidence called by political opponents after his decision to withdraw from a coalition agreement and try to run a minority government.

"I'm quite confident, very confident in fact, that I'll be able to win that vote of no confidence," he told Sky News on Friday. If Yousaf loses, parliament would have 28 days to choose a new first minister before an election was forced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024