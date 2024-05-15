New Caledonia official says three killed in unrest
Three people have been killed in unrest in New Caledonia, a government official told Reuters.
The three were young indigenous Kanak, said a spokesman for New Caledonia's president Louis Mapou. He said the information was provided by police.
