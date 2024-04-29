Rajnath Singh Files Nomination for Lucknow Seat in LS Polls

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday filed nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied the Union Defence minister to the collectorate for filing the nomination paper.

Singh, who is seeking election from Lucknow for a third term, and other senior party leaders reached the collectorate from the BJP headquarters here in a procession. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajyapee had in the past represented the prestigious Lucknow constituency.

Polling in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

