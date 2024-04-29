BJP Chief Accuses Alliance Parties of Corruption and Dynastic Politics
BJP President J P Nadda on Monday alleged that the INDIA bloc is an alliance of corruption and parivarvaad dynastic politics and that the parties in the coalition are engaged in protecting the children of their families.Addressing an election rally at Kothagudem in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, he said that leaders of Congress, RJD, AAP and BRS are either on bail or in jail.Is Rahul Gandhi on bail or not
- Country:
- India
BJP President J P Nadda on Monday alleged that the INDIA bloc is an alliance of corruption and 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) and that the parties in the coalition are engaged in protecting the children of their families.
Addressing an election rally at Kothagudem in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, he said that leaders of Congress, RJD, AAP and BRS are either on bail or in jail.
''Is Rahul Gandhi on bail or not? Is Sonia Gandhi on bail or not? All these people are on bail. P Chidambaram, Karthi Chidambaram, Lalu Yadav, all these are on bail,'' he said.
He also asked whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders and BRS MLC K Kavitha are in jail or not.
''All these people are either on bail or in jail. All these people are corrupt. They have nothing to do with you. They are only concerned about their families...,'' he claimed.
He also spoke extensively about the various development programmes and schemes of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Nadda
- corruption
- dynastic politics
- Congress
- RJD
- AAP
- BRS
- Arvind Kejriwal
- K Kavitha
ALSO READ
"Jhooth ki guarantee": Congress leader Jitu Patwari takes a jibe at BJP manifesto
BJP will never end reservations and will not allow Congress to do so: Amit Shah in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh.
"Aag desh me nahi, unke dilon me lagi hai..." PM Modi hits out at Congress
PM Modi orchestrating systematic campaign to do away with Constitution: Congress
'Jumla patra': AAP on BJP's LS poll manifesto