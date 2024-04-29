Union Minister Rajnath Singh Files Nomination for Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat

Union minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Lucknow seat, seeking a third consecutive term from the prestigious Lok Sabha constituency.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Union Defence minister reached the collectorate for filing the nomination paper.

The nomination was filed in the presence of District Election Officer Surya Pal Gangwar.

Besides Adityanath, Singh was accompanied by the two deputy chief ministers of the state as he took out a procession from the state BJP headquarters Enthusiastic party workers lined up along the roads shouting slogans, showering flower petals and beating drums.

The party had made elaborate arrangements with the road leading from the party office to the collectorate decorated with flags, banners and buntings, giving Singh's constituency a festive look.

Before filing his nomination, Singh offered prayers at the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple and at the Hanuman Setu Temple here.

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajyapee had in the past represented the prestigious Lucknow constituency.

In the 2019 election, Singh had defeated Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha while in 2014, he had defeated Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Before contesting his first election from Lucknow in 2014, Singh had won the Lok Sabha polls from Ghaziabad in 2009. Polling in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Ravidas Mehrotra from this seat.

