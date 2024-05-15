T'gana cabinet to discuss pending issues with AP ahead of 10th annivesary of bifurcation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday decided to conduct a cabinet meeting on May 18 to discuss the pending issues of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in view of the completion of 10 years since the bifurcation.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

The cabinet meeting would also deliberate on farm loan waiver, an election promise of ruling Congress, and also the paddy procurement and an action plan for the coming Kharif season.

Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials, directed the officials to prepare a report on pending issues (post bifurcation), including allocation of employees and division of assets and liabilities, between the two states, an official release said.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, Hyderabad would cease to be the shared capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the completion of 10 years and the city would be the capital of only Telangana from June 2, 2024.

The chief minister asked officials to take over, after June 2, buildings like the Lake View government guesthouse here which were given to Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years.

''The chief minister decided to hold a cabinet meeting on Saturday (May 18). The pending issues in the State Reorganisation Act and the contentious issues pending with Andhra Pradesh will be discussed in the cabinet meeting,'' the release said.

According to the release, the division of various institutions and corporations, listed in Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 of the Act, between the two states has not been completed and there has been no consensus over several issues.

The issue of payment of power dues was also pending, it said.

The chief minister enquired about the efforts made on these issues and discussed the action plan to be undertaken.

He also instructed the officials to settle amicably the pending transfer and repatriation of employees to Andhra Pradesh.

He told them to resolve the issues where there is reconciliation between the two states and to act in such a way to protect the interests of Telangana over the pending matters.

The chief minister also enquired about the progress in paddy procurement and directed the officials to ensure smooth procurement without causing any trouble for farmers.

With the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election in the state, Reddy resumed his full attention on administration, the release added.

