Headline Revised - Mamata asserts UCC will not benefit Hindus

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the BJP for using the Uniform Civil Code UCC as a political ploy ahead of the elections, asserting that Hindus will not benefit from it.Speaking at a rally in the minority-dominated Jangipur constituency in Murshidabad district, Banerjee accused the BJP of resorting to divisive tactics in the face of anticipated defeat in the initial phases of polling.Whenever there are elections, they use one issue or the other to flare up communal tensions.

PTI | Jangipur | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:14 IST
''Whenever there are elections, they use one issue or the other to flare up communal tensions. This time they are talking about the UCC and are propagating that it is against a particular community. But this UCC is nothing but political rhetoric and Hindus in no way will benefit from it,'' she said.

Banerjee highlighted a growing anti-BJP sentiment nationwide, especially evident after the first two phases of voting.

''After witnessing the voting pattern and percentage in the first two phases, we can confidently say that the BJP has lost. In the remaining five phases too, they will face a rout. Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time,'' she said.

She warned voters against supporting the Congress and the CPI(M), branding them as ''agents of the BJP'' in Bengal.

''The CPI(M) and the Congress are two eyes of the BJP in West Bengal,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

