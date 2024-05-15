Left Menu

Wing of Trump's plane hit a corporate jet at West Palm Beach airport, source says

The FAA statement did not identify the plane as belonging to Trump The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft, the agency said, adding that it is investigating. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The incident occurred after the plane landed at the West Palm Beach airport at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 05:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 05:37 IST
The wing of former U.S. President Donald Trump's plane, a Boeing 757, hit a corporate jet while taxiing at West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Sunday, a source familiar with the incident said on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a privately owned 757 contacted a parked and unoccupied corporate jet. The FAA statement did not identify the plane as belonging to Trump The incident occurred in an area of the airport where the FAA does not direct aircraft, the agency said, adding that it is investigating.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump held a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday. The incident occurred after the plane landed at the West Palm Beach airport at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.

