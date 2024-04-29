Left Menu

NDA Government Accused of Conspiracy to Amend Constitution by Lalu

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday alleged that the BJD-led NDA government at the Centre was hatching a conspiracy to change the constitution and end reservations for weaker sections of the society.Prasad, while addressing a poll rally here soon after his daughter Rohini Acharya filed her nomination from the Saran Lok Sabha seat, said the countrys secular-democratic fabric will have to be protected at any cost.The NDA government is trying to change the constitution...

PTI | Saran | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:50 IST
NDA Government Accused of Conspiracy to Amend Constitution by Lalu
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday alleged that the BJD-led NDA government at the Centre was hatching a conspiracy to change the constitution and end reservations for weaker sections of the society.

Prasad, while addressing a poll rally here soon after his daughter Rohini Acharya filed her nomination from the Saran Lok Sabha seat, said the country's secular-democratic fabric will have to be protected at any cost.

"The NDA government is trying to change the constitution... We will not allow this to happen at any cost. They also want to remove reservations given to the weaker sections. We have to protect the rights of the backward classes and the socially marginalised," he said.

Prasad also appealed to voters of Saran to "ensure the victory of Rohini".

Meanwhile, Prasad's son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav exuded confidence that his sister will receive the wholehearted support from voters of the constituency, which the RJD chief represented many times until his disqualification in 2013, when he was convicted in a fodder scam case. Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20. "My sister displayed exemplary service to our parents; she will serve the people in the same spirit," said Yadav, referring to Acharya donating a kidney to Prasad during a surgery in 2022.

"The electorate of Bihar has decided to give a befitting reply to NDA leaders, including the prime minister, who never fulfills promises," the young RJD leader asserted.

Earlier in the day, Yadav told reporters that the 'Mahagathbandhan' will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

"BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, know very well they are going to lose all the seats in the state. I have said time and again that the Lok Sabha poll results in Bihar will be surprising. It will be completely in favour of the 'Mahagathbandhan'. The PM has nothing to speak of the NDA's work in Bihar in the last 10 years," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024