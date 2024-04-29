Left Menu

Jharkhand: Hemant Soren's wife files nomination as JMM candidate for Gandey Assembly bypoll

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, filed her nomination papers for the Gandey Assembly by-poll in Giridih on Monday.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and the leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, filed her nomination papers for the Gandey Assembly by-poll in Giridih on Monday. She was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Chhagan Champai Soren and brother-in-law Basant Soren, among others.

"The central government has promised many things. They will give crores of employment to people and bring back wealth from abroad. The central government should fulfill its promises first and then talk about Jharkhand," Kalpana said while speaking to reporters after filing her nomination. Speaking about her husband, Kalpana Soren said that if Hemant had completed his term, he would have remained in office for the next 20-25 years.

"Hemant Soren could not complete his term (as the chief minister) because BJP knew that if he completed the 5-year term then nobody could have moved him for the next 20-25 years," she said. The Giridih Assembly seat fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad. Polling at the Giridih Assembly will be held on May 20, simultaneously with the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Hemant Soren, who is in prison, was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31. (ANI)

