Indian-American BJP supporters hold religious ceremonies for PM Modi's success in Lok Sabha elections

Hundreds of BJP supporters conducted havans in various US cities over the weekend to pray for the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Organised by Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, the havans were held in New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Maryland and Chicago on Sunday, a statement from the organisation said on Monday.

"These sacred rituals evoke spiritual strength and symbolise our collective determination to support BJP's vision for a prosperous India under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," it said.

''It is a profound expression of our unwavering commitment to India's progress and development," said Adapa Prasad from OFBJP-USA.

Indian-American professionals, entrepreneurs, and residents of Chicago converged at a Hindu temple nestled in the city's suburbs to partake in a sacred 'havan' ceremony.

The 'Chandi havan' ceremony served as a collective prayer imbued with the sincere hope for a resounding victory for the BJP, the statement said.

NRI supporters of OFBJP gathered at the Sri Venkateswara Lotus Temple in Virginia's Fairfax to perform a 'Ganapati Homam' and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of India.

They sought Lord Ganesha's blessings for Modi and BJP's success in the ongoing 2024 general elections, the statement said.

Reports of similar havans came in from Los Angeles, Austin, Detroit, and Raleigh.

