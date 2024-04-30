Left Menu

Delhi Congress Gets Devender Yadav as Interim President

Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) following Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation due to opposition to AAP alliance and candidate statements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 14:04 IST
The Congress on Tuesday appointed Devender Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, two days after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post, criticising the party's alliance with AAP and statements of the party's candidates in the national capital.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

Yadav will continue in his role as AICC In-charge for Punjab, the statement added.

In his resignation letter sent to the Congress president on Saturday, Lovely had said that he found himself ''handicapped'' as all unanimous decisions taken by senior Delhi unit leaders have been ''unilaterally vetoed'' by AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria.

The Delhi Congress unit was against the alliance with AAP but the party high command went ahead with it, Lovely had said as his resignation brought to the fore the party's factional feud.

