Delhi Congress Gets Devender Yadav as Interim President
Congress appoints Devender Yadav as interim president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) following Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation due to opposition to AAP alliance and candidate statements.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Tuesday appointed Devender Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, two days after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post, criticising the party's alliance with AAP and statements of the party's candidates in the national capital.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.
Yadav will continue in his role as AICC In-charge for Punjab, the statement added.
In his resignation letter sent to the Congress president on Saturday, Lovely had said that he found himself ''handicapped'' as all unanimous decisions taken by senior Delhi unit leaders have been ''unilaterally vetoed'' by AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria.
The Delhi Congress unit was against the alliance with AAP but the party high command went ahead with it, Lovely had said as his resignation brought to the fore the party's factional feud.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Modi's assurances are untrustworthy, says Mallikarjun Kharge
"Fight to protect our Constitution and democracy begins today": Mallikarjun Kharge on 1st phase LS polls
"Number needed to stop BJP are there...," Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi's remarks that Congress incapable of contesting on 300 seats
EC takes cognisance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by PM Modi as well as Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.
"Shakti of alliance is so strong that...," Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA bloc rally