Rahul Gandhi Announces Rae Bareli Candidacy, Loyalist KL Sharma Set for Amethi
Rahul Gandhi will contest from Rae Bareli, a seat previously held by his mother. His close aide, Kishori Lal Sharma, will contest from the Amethi seat. Both candidates will file their nominations on Friday, the last date for the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier.
Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement. Sharma was the key man who looked after the two key constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis.
The two will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase general elections.
