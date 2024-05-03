Left Menu

Central Forces Deployed in Bengal for Fourth Phase of Assembly Elections

The Election Commission EC will deploy 578 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of polling, scheduled to take place in eight Lok Sabha constituencies across five districts of West Bengal on May 13, a senior official said on Friday. These officers will not be assigned any election-related duties, the official added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:15 IST
Central Forces Deployed in Bengal for Fourth Phase of Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) will deploy 578 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of polling, scheduled to take place in eight Lok Sabha constituencies across five districts of West Bengal on May 13, a senior official said on Friday. According to him, Purba Bardhaman will get 152 companies, Birbhum (130), Asansol-Durgapur (88), Krishnanagar (81), Murshidabad (73) and Ranaghat (54). Over 150 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be deployed, he added. Meanwhile, the EC transferred the officer-in-charges of two police stations, Diamond Harbour and Anandapur, to the police headquarters. These officers will not be assigned any election-related duties, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024