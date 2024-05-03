Central Forces Deployed in Bengal for Fourth Phase of Assembly Elections

The Election Commission (EC) will deploy 578 companies of central forces for the fourth phase of polling, scheduled to take place in eight Lok Sabha constituencies across five districts of West Bengal on May 13, a senior official said on Friday. According to him, Purba Bardhaman will get 152 companies, Birbhum (130), Asansol-Durgapur (88), Krishnanagar (81), Murshidabad (73) and Ranaghat (54). Over 150 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will also be deployed, he added. Meanwhile, the EC transferred the officer-in-charges of two police stations, Diamond Harbour and Anandapur, to the police headquarters. These officers will not be assigned any election-related duties, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)