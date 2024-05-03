Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Congress leaders bury hatchet, meet state chief Baij

I will reveal. Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya.Hours after Kheras post, a video went viral on social media in which she purportedly said she was resigning due to an insult.The purported video showed Khera talking over the phone in the initial moments and later only a female voice is heard.What has happened to me today has not happened in 40 years.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:23 IST
Chhattisgarh Congress leaders bury hatchet, meet state chief Baij
  • Country:
  • India

AICC spokesperson Radhika Khera and Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla on Friday met the party's state unit chief Deepak Baij here amid an alleged tussle between the two leaders.

Baij said he held separate meetings with Khera and Shukla this evening at Rajiv Bhavan, the party's state office in capital Raipur, and added he would send a report on it to the central leadership.

''I tried to find out what took place. I will inform the AICC about it. Now party leaders in Delhi will decide who is right and who is wrong. Whatever has happened is a matter of the party,'' Baij told reporters.

When asked about the issue, Khera told reporters she has spoken to the state president and she will inform about the matter after holding a press conference.

According to Congress sources, an argument took place between Khera, who is AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, and Shukla on April 30 in the party office over the visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the next day. In a post on X, Khera at the time said, ''A daughter is not safe in Mata Kaushalya's paternal home. People suffering from male chauvinistic mentality are still trying to crush daughters under their feet. I will reveal.'' Chhattisgarh is believed to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya.

Hours after Khera's post, a video went viral on social media in which she purportedly said she was resigning due to an ''insult''.

The purported video showed Khera talking over the phone in the initial moments and later only a female voice is heard.

''What has happened to me today has not happened in 40 years. I have been insulted. A video of him shouting at me was also shot. I was asked to get out. When I talk to him, he yells at me. I told you earlier also. I am also resigning from the party,'' she purportedly said.

Latching on to the video clip, the BJP had accused the opposition party of disrespecting women leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024