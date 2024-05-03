Elderly woman casts her vote from home in Karnataka's Mangalagiri

An elderly woman named Nerella Jayalakshmi cast her first vote at home in Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri constituency on Friday. In the Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency, 212 voters aged above 85 years and 240 voters with disabilities exceeding 40 per cent opted for home voting. A total of 452 voters chose this option.

To facilitate this, 15 polling teams were appointed by the Returning Officer and Joint Collector. Each team comprises a presiding officer, an assistant presiding officer, a micro-inspector, a police security personnel, and a videographer. These teams will visit the voters' residences and conduct the voting process from May 3 to May 6, according to the designated route plan. If someone is not available at their residence during this period, they will revisit from May 7 to May 8. Contesting candidates, their election agents, and booth-level agents may be present to observe the process.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. JanaSena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)