LS polls: Man accuses person with identical name of using his nomination papers

The police in Thane district have registered a case after an aspiring candidate for the Lok Sabha polls accused a person with an identical name of taking his nomination papers by trickery and using them to submit his candidature, an official said on Saturday.

The police in Thane district have registered a case after an aspiring candidate for the Lok Sabha polls accused a person with an identical name of taking his nomination papers by trickery and using them to submit his candidature, an official said on Saturday. In his police complaint on Friday, Milind Devram Kamble said a party had given him the 'A, B' forms, allowing him to file his nomination from the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha seat. A, B' forms denote that a political party has given the go-ahead to a certain candidate and the person should be allotted the poll symbol of that party. The complainant claimed that a man named Milind Kashinath Kamble cheated him, took his original forms and other documents, including PAN and Aadhaar, and filed his candidature taking advantage of the similarities between their names. Friday was the last date for filing the nomination for the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

Based on the complaint, the police Bhiwandi town police have registered a case against Milind Kashinath Kamble for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

