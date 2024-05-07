Left Menu

Ahead of IPO, Aadhar Housing Finance Mobilizes Rs 898 Crore from Anchor Investors

Aadhar Housing Finance raised Rs 898 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. The IPO includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an OFS of Rs 2,000 crore. The issue, priced between Rs 300-315, opens for public subscription on May 8-10. The company plans to use the proceeds for future lending and general corporate purposes. Aadhar Housing Finance is backed by Blackstone and focuses on the low-income housing segment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:08 IST
Ahead of IPO, Aadhar Housing Finance Mobilizes Rs 898 Crore from Anchor Investors
  • Country:
  • India

Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, which is backed by private equity major Blackstone, on Tuesday said it has mobilised Rs 898 crore from anchor investors, a day before the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).

The company has decided to allot 2.85 crore equity shares to 61 funds at Rs 315 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

At this price, the company has garnered Rs 897.98 crore, it added.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Amundi Funds, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Theleme India Master Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF and Quant MF are among the anchor investors.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 300 to Rs 315 a share will be open for public subscription during May 8-10.

The Rs 3,000-crore IPO of Aadhar Housing Finance is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an OFS (offer for sale) of Rs 2,000 crore by promoter BCP Topco VII Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Blackstone Group Inc.

Currently, BCP Topco holds a 98.72 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance.

The company plans to utilise Rs 750 crore of the fresh issue proceeds to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending, while a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Aadhar Housing Finance offers a range of mortgage-related loan products, including loans for residential property purchase and construction; home improvement and extension loans; and loans for commercial property construction and acquisition.

The housing finance company is focused on the low-income housing segment, serving economically weaker and low-to-middle-income customers, who require small-ticket mortgage loans. It has a network of 471 branches, including 91 sales offices, as of September 30, 2023.

The company benefits from the resources, relationships and expertise of Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024