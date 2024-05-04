West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP's involvement in Sandeshkhali incident
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of scripting the Sandeshkhali incident and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue of a woman alleging sexual molestation by Governor C V Ananda Bose.The entire Sandeshkhali incident was preplanned.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of scripting the Sandeshkhali incident and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue of a woman alleging sexual molestation by Governor C V Ananda Bose.
''The entire Sandeshkhali incident was preplanned. The BJP had scripted it well. The truth has been exposed. I have been saying this for a long time,'' Banerjee said at an election rally in Chakdah in Nadia district.
''I have not seen the entire video. I will definitely see it,'' she added.
On Saturday, TMC released a video on social media, claiming that the Sandeshkhali episode was a ''conspiracy'' by the BJP to defame West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
''PM Modi gave sandesh (messages) regarding Sandeshkhali, but remained silent on the representative of the Centre, the Governor's sexual molestation issue,'' she said.
