"Few people's selfish motives and aspirations grow a lot": DPCC interim president on Arvinder Singh Lovely joining BJP

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Interim President, Devender Yadav on Saturday slammed his former colleague, Arvinder Singh Lovely, who joined the BJP and said that some people have "selfish motives" but pointed out that the turncoat leader might have had some 'compulsions'. "A few people's selfish motives and aspirations grow a lot. This is the same Lovely who had advocated for an alliance with AAP. Today, he made an excuse because he had to go to the BJP. Lovely might have had some compulsions. But his character has come before everyone today," he said.

Meanwhile, after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party today, former Congress Delhi Chief, Arvinder Singh said that he had resigned last Sunday from the post and till date no response has been received from party leaders. "I had resigned last Sunday and till date no response has been received from the party. So those who cannot take care of their own people, how will they take care of the people of Delhi?" Lovely said.

He also mentioned that he met all his colleagues and thousands of Congress workers after resigning who said to him that he should not sit at home but continue his fight for the people of the Delhi. Meanwhile, along with Lovely, former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik also joined the BJP.

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the Delhi Congress chief on April 28 and wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge citing that he was against the alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi. "The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," he said in his letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)