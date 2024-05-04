Japanese Foreign Minister to Visit Nepal on Sunday

Japanese foreign minister Kamikawa Yoko will be here for a day-long trip on Sunday to meet Nepal's top leadership and discuss broader issues of bilateral and mutual interests.

The Japanese embassy in Kathmandu earlier this week expressed hope that the foreign minister’s visit “will give a good impetus for further strengthening our friendly relationship towards the year 2026, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal.” She will be the fourth Japanese foreign minister to visit Nepal post-September 1956 when the two countries established diplomatic relations. Her visit to Nepal will also be the first by a Japanese foreign minister since 2019 and also the first to the country for Yoko, the Japanese Embassy said in a statement here on May 1.

Earlier on Friday, a statement from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Kamikawa will meet and hold bilateral talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha. During her visit, she will also pay courtesy calls on President Ramchandra Paudel and Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.” She is visiting Nepal at the invitation of Shrestha, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Kathmandu Post newspaper this week quoted a joint secretary at Nepal’s Foreign Ministry as saying the discussions will revolve around broader issues of bilateral and mutual interests including Nepal’s vote and support in several international elections at the United Nations and other multilateral forums where Japan is contesting.

“There is also a strategic motive behind the visit as Japan is embracing its role as a middle power and wants to expand its footprint in Asia. This is not solely focussed on bilateral relations,” the official said.

Kamikawa, who will arrive in Kathmandu after visiting several other nations, including Sri Lanka, is scheduled to depart from Kathmandu on Sunday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)