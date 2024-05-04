PM Modi's Stable Leadership Enhances India's Global Standing, Affirms Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised India’s global stature by providing a stable government in the country and implementing progressive and futuristic policy in the last 10 years.

Singh said before Modi became prime minister in 2014, India had for decades gone through an era of instability at the Centre.

''Most of the successive governments before 2014 were either short-lived or they were led by non-uniform conglomerates which resulted in indecisiveness and lack of firm posturing, the consequences of which was that most of the countries in the world either looked down upon India as a fragile nation or were reluctant to engage with the then governments at the Centre because of the uncertainty of their stability,'' said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said it was because of a stable, firm and decisive government in the last ten years under Prime Minister Modi that the Indian economy rose from the 11th position to the 5th position overtaking the UK. From being considered among the 'fragile five' economies, it came to be among the top five economies of the world, the minister said.

He said while the third term of Modi will witness India becoming the third biggest economy, the world is also looking up to India and engage with it for global economic growth and progress under the prime minister.

Singh, who is in West Bengal to campaign for the BJP, said the people of the country have for the first time realised a sense of esteem in the world arena which is visible across the globe and, therefore, they are determined to choose Modi as the prime minister for the third time.

The experience of the last two terms has given them the faith and trust in “Modi ki Guarantee”, he added.

''Prime Minister Modi has raised India’s global stature by providing a stable government and that is the reason today, all the leading countries of the world look forward to engaging with India because of the continuity in its progressive and futuristic policy provided by Modi in the last 10 years,'' the minister said.

Modi was right in pointing out in a recent poll rally that ''if at all the INDIA bloc or opposition party came to power, even though there was absolutely no possibility of that happening, they will be unable to decide on the PM candidate and may virtually end up having a rotational PM with one new candidate assuming the office of prime minister every year'', Singh said.

In a situation like that, if a five-year term is marked with five PMs, it will not only reverse India’s growth by taking it several decades backward but all the countries across the globe would also turn away from India because of the incoherent leadership at the Centre, he added.

