"Anti-Hindu face of Congress exposed": Shehzad Poonawalla after Rahul Gandhi calls PM's Dwarka underwater dive 'drama'

The "anti-Hindu" face of Congress has been exposed, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Saturday, lambasting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's underwater prayers at the submerged ancient city of Dwarka "drama." Notably, PM Modi on February 25 dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform underwater prayers at the ancient site of Lord Krishna's Dwarka city.

Poonawalla also questioned the silence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over the "insult to Lord Krishna". "The anti-Hindu face of the Congress has been exposed. On one hand, the PM, a Krishna devotee, goes to Dwarka and offers prayers under the sea. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi mocks it and calls it a drama. Recently, Kharge was creating a rift between Ram and Shiva devotees. Statements like 'Sanatan is a disease', all of this is coming from Congress and its allies. After opposing PM Modi, the Congress is now opposing Lord Krishna. Those who call themselves 'Yaduvanshi' like Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are silent," Poonawalla said.

"They (Congress) have not just come out with a Muslim League manifesto, but their manifestation is also like the Muslim League. The anti-Hindu hatred in their manifestation is now obvious," he added. On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi had made a joke of politics.

"Kabhi Pakistan ki baat karega kabhi samundar ke neeche jaake drama karega...mazaak bana rakha hai rajneeti ka" (Sometimes he speaks about Pakistan, sometimes he goes underwater to do drama; he has made joke of politics), Gandhi said at the rally on Friday. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Wayanad MP had mocked the Prime Minister's visit to Dwarka on February 25 where he dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to perform a puja.

Prime Minister said that "Congress' Shehzada mocked his pooja at the holy site for vote bank politics". "Lord Krishna went to Gujarat from here (UP). I was born there and now I am in Uttar Pradesh. Kashi made me their MP. When I went to Dwarka, with full devotion I offered prayers but Congress' Shehzada said there is nothing as such to offer prayers. He is insulting the thousands-year-old tradition and our faith just for his vote bank politics. He said nothing lies under the seas. And I want to ask those who called themselves Yaduvanshi in Bihar, if you are a true Yaduvanshi then how are you sitting with a party that is insulting it," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)