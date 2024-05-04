Original Headline: HIGHLIGHTS Revised Headline: Match Highlights: Key Moments and Plays

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION ELN92 ELECTIONS-BJP-LD LOVELY ****Former Delhi Cong leaders, including Arvinder Singh Lovely, join BJP New Delhi: Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP on Saturday along with a few other leaders, including former MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh.**** ELN91 ELECTIONS-BH-LD MODI ****At Bihar rally, Modi targets Lalu on Godhra incident, oppn parties on quotas Darbhanga (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday charged RJD president Lalu Prasad, the BJP's principal opponent in Bihar, with having tried to ''shield'' those guilty in two-decade-old Godhra train burning incident and "put blame on kar sevaks".**** ELN73 ELECTIONS-JH-MODI-LD CORRUPTION **** All those who indulged in corruption will face legal action in next five years: PM Modi Sisai (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the NDA government has "unmasked" corrupt forces, and all those who indulged in corruption would face action under law in the next five years.**** DEL21 CBI-NUH GANGRAPE-SENTENCE ****Nuh gangrapes, double murder case: Four convicts sentenced to death by CBI court New Delhi: A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula awarded the death sentence to four convicts in the 2016 Nuh gangrapes and double murder case on Saturday, officials said.**** BOM7 MH-SITHARAMAN-ROHITH VEMULA ****Rahul Gandhi should apologise for `politicising' Rohith Vemula's suicide: Sitharaman Pune: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should apologise for ''politicising'' the suicide of Rohith Vemula, the University of Hyderabad student who died in 2016, as police in a state ruled by his own party has now said that it was not a ''Dalit' issue''.**** DEL19 JK-LD FIRING ****Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in J-K's Poonch, 5 soldiers injured Jammu: Five security personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire on two vehicles, including one belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.**** MDS17 KA-LD REVANNA ****Karnataka MLA Revanna taken into custody in kidnap case Bengaluru: Karnataka JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was taken into custody on Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, minutes after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said.**** ELN97 ELECTIONS-BJP-RAHUL ****Cong believes in 'beta bachao, beta badhao': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's Rae Bareli nomination New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, saying the opposition party seems to believe in ''beta bachao, beta badhao'' (save son, promote son).**** ELN57 ELECTIONS-OD-CONG-LD CANDIDATE ****Denied party funding, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns ticket Bhubaneswar: Congress candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency Sucharita Mohanty has declined to contest the elections and returned the party ticket alleging lack of funding from the party.**** BOM5 GJ-RADICAL-ARRESTED ****Gujarat cops arrest maulvi; unearth plan to kill Hindu leader, threaten TV channel editor, MLA Surat: A man was arrested in Surat in Gujarat on Saturday for allegedly planning to murder the leader of a Hindu organisation and threatening the chief editor of Sudarshan television channel as well BJP's Telangana MLA Raja Singh and the party's former spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connivance with his handlers from Pakistan and Nepal, a senior police official said.**** CAL8 MG-LYNCHING ****Two lynched in Meghalaya after teen alleges rape attempt Shillong: Two persons were lynched in Meghalaya's Eastern West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to rape an 18-year-old woman, police said on Saturday.**** MDS18 KL-CUSTODIAL DEATH-CBI-LD ARRESTS ****Tanur custodial death case: CBI arrests four Kerala policemen Malappuram/Kochi: The CBI on Saturday arrested four civil police officers accused of torturing to death a man arrested for alleged possession of synthetic drugs in August last year near Tanur here, police sources said.**** LEGAL LGD5 SCBA-WOMEN'S RESERVATION ****SCBA raises concern over SC order to reserve posts for women in lawyers' body executive committee New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a resolution stating that the Supreme Court's directive to reserve posts for women in the executive committee of the lawyers' body ''impinged'' on its independence.**** LGD4 SC-NITHARI-KOLI ****Nithari killings: SC agrees to hear plea of victim's father against acquittal of Surendra Koli New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging Allahabad High Court's order acquitting Surendra Koli in the 2006 Nithari serial killings case.**** FOREIGN FGN32 LANKA-JAPAN-LD MOUS ****Japan insists Sri Lanka should sign MoUs early for debt restructuring Colombo: The restoration of stability and economic development of Sri Lanka, located strategically in the Indian Ocean, is essential for the stability and prosperity of the entire Indo-Pacific region, the visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said here on Saturday.**** FGN27 UK-MAYOR ****Sadiq Khan on course to be re-elected Mayor of London London: Sadiq Khan, the Pakistani-origin Labour Party candidate in the race to be re-elected London Mayor for a third term, looked set on Saturday to register a decisive victory, as the local election results from England and Wales continued to reflect a strong swing in favour of the Opposition party. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN23 PAK-ATC-WARRANTS ****Arrest warrants for 14 suspects in May 9 riots case, Imran Khan's party leaders granted pre-arrest bail Lahore: A Pakistan court here has issued bailable arrest warrants for 14 suspects, who are on bail, for skipping trial proceedings of two cases related to the May 9 riots while granting pre-arrest bail to two former leaders of incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party, a media report said on Saturday.****

