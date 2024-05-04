JMM Demands BJP's Recognition Suspension Over Prime Minister's 'Unacceptable' Language

Left Menu

JMM demands suspension of BJP's national party recognition for PM Modi's use of unparliamentary language and religious references in election speeches. The party claims Modi's actions violate the affidavit signed by BJP for recognition as a national party. JMM alleges Modi has been using religion inappropriately and demands the ECI seek clarification from BJP within 24 hours. A BJP spokesperson declined to comment.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Saturday demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspend the BJP's recognition of a national party for the alleged use of unparliamentary language by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during election rallies.

In a letter to the ECI, the party alleged that Modi, a start campaigner of the BJP, has been using religion in his speeches, which is not only inappropriate but also against the provisions that recognised the BJP as a national party.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party signed an affidavit for its registration as a political party and was recognized by the commission as the national political party of the country. The use of religion by BJP's star campaigner Narendra Modi in his speeches, is not only inappropriate, but also against the provisions mentioned in the affidavit,” the letter read.

“It should be ensured that the star campaigners of BJP at any level should not make unrestrained statements against religion and sect,” the letter said.

The party also demanded that the ECI seek a clarification from the BJP within 24 hours.

A BJP spokesperson, when contacted, said that he would not comment at the moment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

