Shiv Sena condemns Congress' Wadettiwar remarks on 26/11 and Mumbai Police

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Secretary and Spokesperson, Kiran Pawaskar on Saturday criticized state opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar for allegedly making "disparaging comments" regarding the candidacy of advocate Ujjwal Nikam. Shiv Sena alleged that in the video, Wadettiwar was making disrespectful remarks about the valiant policemen who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai.

Pawaskar strongly rebuked Wadettiwar's statements, emphasizing that the track record of the Congress suggests the promotion of terrorism rather than its prevention. "The Congress is not a party that prevents terrorism, but promotes it," he said.

He further lamented the silence of Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, on this matter, insinuating a reluctance to address the issue for fear of upsetting certain communities. "Vijay Wadettiwar should be detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and a thorough investigation should be conducted as to why he is defending terrorist Ajmal Kasab," he added.

Furthermore, Kiran Pawaskar highlighted the history of alleged terrorist incidents that occurred across India during the Congress regime, underscoring the compromise of national security during that period. "Terrorist attacks took place from Kashmir to Kanyakumari during the Congress period. The internal security of the country was compromised. During the tenure of the UPA government for 10 years, there were major terrorist attacks in every metropolis of India. During this period, there were bomb blasts in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Malegaon. What's more, the Congress government was in power at the time of the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai," Pawaskar said.

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a nationalist organization. But Congress considers RSS as terrorists, while organizations like PFI are dear to Congress," he added. The Shiv Sena leader also demanded a public apology from Vijay Wadettiwar to the martyrs of the 26/11 attack and the entire police force for his derogatory remarks. (ANI)

