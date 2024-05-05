Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro discharged from hospital after skin infection

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had to be hospitalized for a brief period on Saturday in the Brazilian northern city of Manaus due to a skin infection caused by a bacteria, his spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten told Reuters.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Image Credit: ANI

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had to be hospitalized for a brief period on Saturday in the Brazilian northern city of Manaus due to a skin infection caused by a bacteria, his spokesperson Fabio Wajngarten told Reuters. Bolsonaro had erysipelas, according to Wajngarten, a skin disease he had already been infected with in November 2022, after losing a bid for reelection to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the month before.

Local media reported Bolsonaro hospitalization earlier on Saturday. On Friday evening, the former president was at an event in Manaus with some of his supporters

He is ineligible for political office until 2030 for spreading electoral misinformation during the 2022 election, and has also been formally accused by police for fraud related to his COVID-19 vaccination card.

