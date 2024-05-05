Yadav alleges BJP's call to change Constitution sign of desperation, attempt to divert attention

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday targeted the BJP, saying why did it ''ask its leaders'' to repeatedly say that the ''Constitution would be changed''.

Addressing an election rally in Jalesar of Agra Lok Sabha constituency, Yadav said that the ''lying'' BJP government will have to answer the ''real questions'' of the people in the ongoing elections. ''The public's real question for the BJP is why did it ask its leaders to repeatedly say that the Constitution given by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar will be changed? Does the BJP have an answer to this?'' the SP chief said.

''Why did the BJP raise the issue of changing the Constitution -- that protects the exploited, deprived and oppressed -- to end reservations. These are the real questions of the public, to which the BJP has no answer,'' he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said, ''Those who used to talk about 'Mann Ki Baat' should now talk about the Constitution. Now, they can not do everything according to their whims. Now, the lying BJP government will have to face the true questions of the people.'' Yadav further targeted the government over lack of government jobs, papers leak and the Agnipath scheme.

''If BJP does not have an answer, it should not be given votes,'' he said.

Terming the electoral bonds as a ploy to extort industrialists, Yadav said it led to inflation.

After the Lok Sabha elections, when the INDIA bloc government is formed, the Agniveer scheme will be abolished, farmers will get guaranteed minimum support price and the poor will get more nutritious free ration, he said.

The poor and women will also be given Rs 1 lakh, he added.

Agra will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

