Left Menu

Poland wants best ties with US no matter who's in power, minister says

After Joe Biden's 2020 election win, Warsaw did not officially recognise him as U.S. president for several weeks. Sikorski was in Washington to discuss bilateral ties, security issues and the war in Ukraine with U.S. officials.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:35 IST
Poland wants best ties with US no matter who's in power, minister says
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland wants "the best possible relations with America, regardless of who is in power," Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said during a visit to Washington, according to a report by Poland's PAP newswire on Sunday. "We will not make the mistakes of our predecessors by putting all our chips on one color," state-run PAP cited Sikorski as saying, in an apparent betting reference.

Poland's former nationalist government had enjoyed a good relationship with former U.S. President Donald Trump, even as Warsaw's handling of policies raised concerns over its faithfulness to democratic values and strained the tolerance of EU allies. After Joe Biden's 2020 election win, Warsaw did not officially recognise him as U.S. president for several weeks.

Sikorski was in Washington to discuss bilateral ties, security issues and the war in Ukraine with U.S. officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024