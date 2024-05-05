Poland wants best ties with US no matter who's in power, minister says

Poland wants "the best possible relations with America, regardless of who is in power," Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said during a visit to Washington, according to a report by Poland's PAP newswire on Sunday. "We will not make the mistakes of our predecessors by putting all our chips on one color," state-run PAP cited Sikorski as saying, in an apparent betting reference.

Poland's former nationalist government had enjoyed a good relationship with former U.S. President Donald Trump, even as Warsaw's handling of policies raised concerns over its faithfulness to democratic values and strained the tolerance of EU allies. After Joe Biden's 2020 election win, Warsaw did not officially recognise him as U.S. president for several weeks.

Sikorski was in Washington to discuss bilateral ties, security issues and the war in Ukraine with U.S. officials.

