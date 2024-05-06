BJP's Development Initiatives Prioritizing Women's Empowerment: Nominee in Guwahati

Bringing women to the economic, social and political forefront besides the development programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the key issues of the BJP, party candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency Bijuli Kalita Medhi said. The BJP will also get the support of the minority community as they have understood that only its government can provide them security and jobs, Medhi claimed in an interview with PTI.

Medhi is locked in a direct contest with Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami in the constituency which has been represented by women since 2009.

''Our party's main agenda is to empower women, to bring them to the frontline economically, culturally, socially and politically,'' she said.

The women electorate will come out in large numbers to vote for the BJP since they have been benefitted from the schemes initiated by the governments, she claimed. Minority women, in particular, are ''extending full support to us because they are aware of the fact that if anybody can provide them security and safety, work for their uplift, it is the BJP government at the Centre and the state,'' Medhi asserted. People are happy with the development work that has taken place in the state during the last 10 years and they want Modi to be the prime minister for the third time, she claimed. ''The consecration of the Ram Temple had a very good impact on the people,'' the 45-year-old BJP candidate said. ''Members of the minority community, too, have come out in large numbers to attend our meetings in different parts of the constituency and they have extended full support to us,'' Medhi added. The BJP dropped sitting party MP Queen Ojah and gave ticket to Medhi who is a party Vice President and a former head of the party's women wing. Her Congress rival Mira Borthakur Goswami has claimed that Medhi is seeking votes so that Modi can become the PM again and not for what she can do for the people of the constituency. Medhi said, ''My opponent does not have to tell me what I have to highlight about my constituency. I was the deputy mayor of Guwahati and I know very well about the problems and how to resolve those.'' She said that the BJP government in the state has already taken several measures to address the problems of water logging and traffic while land documents were provided to the people. Medhi claimed that 80 per cent of the work to solve the flood problem in Guwahati has been done but, since population is increasing day by day, continuous work is needed in this regard. ''People have realized that if there is any government that will address their problem, it is Narendra Modi's government at the Centre and Himanta Biswa Sarma's in the state. In several places, they have even given written support and assurance that they are with the BJP,'' she added. The party enjoys overwhelming support in the urban areas, while this time people in the rural areas too will vote for the BJP, she claimed.

''Development is already taking place during the last ten years and in Assam since 2016. Vast changes have taken place but we are committed to take this journey of development further ahead,'' Medhi asserted.

