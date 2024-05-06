SP Appoints Shyam Lal Pal as Its New Uttar Pradesh State President
Samajwadi Party has appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam. Uttam is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur. Pal's appointment aims to strengthen the party as Uttam focuses on his election campaign.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur.
''Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president,'' the SP said in a post on social media platform X.
Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party as Naresh Uttam is busy in the polls as a candidate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Congress incapable of contesting on 300 seats in Lok Sabha polls": PM Modi in Jalore
J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina to miss voting for party in Lok Sabha polls
INDIA bloc has done well in first phase of Lok Sabha polls, claims Cong's Digvijaya Singh
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal elected unopposed from Surat after other candidates withdraw
Congress to be in 'minus' in Lok Sabha polls in Telangana: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju