SP Appoints Shyam Lal Pal as Its New Uttar Pradesh State President

The Samajwadi Party on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur.

''Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president,'' the SP said in a post on social media platform X.

Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party as Naresh Uttam is busy in the polls as a candidate.

