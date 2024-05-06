Left Menu

SP Appoints Shyam Lal Pal as Its New Uttar Pradesh State President

Samajwadi Party has appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam. Uttam is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur. Pal's appointment aims to strengthen the party as Uttam focuses on his election campaign.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party on Monday appointed Shyam Lal Pal as its Uttar Pradesh state president, replacing Naresh Uttam who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Fatehpur.

''Shyam Lal Pal has been appointed as the party's state president,'' the SP said in a post on social media platform X.

Party sources said Pal has been appointed to strengthen the party as Naresh Uttam is busy in the polls as a candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

